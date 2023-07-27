WAMC Sports News 7/27/23: US ekes out 1-1 draw in Women's World Cup after Horan revenge goal

WORLD CUP

Lindsey Horan scored a revenge goal after being knocked around in the second half and the United States squeezed out a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands at the Women’s World Cup. The Dutch struck early with Jill Roord’s first-half goal to surprise the Americans. With the draw, neither team secured a spot in the knockout round yet with one group game remaining. The Americans and the Dutch sit atop the Group E standings with a win and a draw, but the U.S. has the edge with more goals.

Elsewhere, Japan topped Costa Rica 2-nil, Spain beat Zambia 5-nil, and Canada defeated Ireland 2-1.

In today’s World Cup action:

Portugal leads Vietnam 2-nil, Australia and Nigeria were tied 1-1 at half-time, and Argentina will play South Africa at 8 AM.

NFL

A person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press that quarterback Aaron Rodgers took a pay cut and agreed to a new two-year, $75 million guaranteed contract with the New York Jets. The four-time NFL MVP had nearly $110 million in guaranteed money remaining on his previous deal signed with Green Bay. But Rodgers is taking less money with New York and reiterating his stay with the Jets is likely to last beyond just this season. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the team didn’t announce the contract. NFL Network first reported the sides had agreed to a new deal.

MLB

Carlos Rodón earned his first victory in four starts with the New York Yankees, who got an offensive spark from Harrison Bader in beating the New York Mets 3-1 for a two-game split of their Subway Series. Bader had three hits and scored twice at Yankee Stadium, including an aggressive dash and headfirst dive into home plate. Rodón outpitched fellow lefty José Quintana before four Yankees relievers combined to retire all 10 batters they faced. Clay Holmes worked the ninth for his 14th save in 17 chances, giving the Yankees a four-game split of the season series with the Mets. The crosstown rivals also split two games last month at Citi Field.

Justin Turner hit a go-ahead, two-run double off the Green Monster in the seventh inning and the Boston Red Sox beat the major league-leading Atlanta Braves 5-3 on Wednesday night to sweep the two-game series. Rafael Devers, Tristan Casas and Adam Duvall homered for Boston, which trailed 3-0 after Ozzie Albies hit a three-run shot for Atlanta in the sixth. Boston has won four straight and is a season-best eight games over .500 at 55-47. Atlanta is 64-36. Joe Jacques (2-1) pitched the seventh for Boston, John Schreiber and Brennan Bernardino worked the eighth and All-Star closer Kenley Jansen finished for his 22nd save.

Edmundo Sosa hit a tiebreaking solo homer to the opposite field with two outs in the seventh inning to help the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-4 J.T. Realmuto knocked in two runs while Bryce Harper added an insurance run with a seventh inning RBI single to allow the Phillies (55-47) to win the best of three series against their I-95 neighbors. Adley Rutschman hit a three-run homer in the losing cause for the Orioles, who maintain a 1 ½ game lead over Tampa Bay in the American League East after finishing 4-3 on their seven-game road trip.

The Los Angeles Angels acquired right-handed pitchers Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo López from the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night. The aggressive deal signals their determination to contend for a playoff spot with Shohei Ohtani. The Angels traded two minor league prospects to the White Sox. They were left-hander Ky Bush and catcher Edgar Quero. Giolito is the centerpiece of the deal for the Halos, who were eager to add an experienced starting pitcher. Los Angeles announced the deal shortly after Sports Illustrated cited an unidentified source in reporting the Angels will not trade Ohtani, the 2021 AL MVP. Ohtani will be an unrestricted free agent this winter, but the Angels clearly are pulling out all the stops to contend for their first playoff appearance in the two-way superstar's six major league seasons.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred’s term was extended until 2029 on Wednesday by major league owners. The decision to give Manfred a third term in charge of the sport was made during a vote at an in-person meeting in Washington, D.C. The extension keeps Manfred in place until Jan. 25, 2029. The extension keeps Manfred in place until Jan. 25, 2029. Manfred, 64, succeeded Bud Selig in January 2015 and was given a five-year term. Owners voted in November 2018 to offer Manfred a new deal through the 2024 season. Manfred has overseen a period of on-field change for the sport, including instituting a pitch clock and limits on defensive shifts this season. Game times have dropped by about a half-hour and offense by left-handed batters has increased.

Aaron Judge is back in New York and could return to the Yankees’ lineup Friday night at Baltimore. Sidelined since early June with a toe injury, Judge played another simulated game Wednesday at the team’s complex in Tampa, Florida. He returned to the Big Apple after that, manager Aaron Boone said. Speaking at Yankee Stadium after his team’s 3-1 victory over the Mets on Wednesday night, Boone said he didn’t know yet if Judge would come off the injured list Friday. Earlier in the day, the New York Post reported Judge is expected to be activated Friday barring a late setback. Boone has maintained the last-place Yankees are taking Judge’s status day by day and he wouldn’t rule out anything, including a return this weekend.

NCAA

Bronny James has had nothing like the hardscrabble upbringing of his famous father, LeBron James. The 18-year-old grew up with two loving, involved parents and two younger siblings who formed a tightknit family unit dubbed “The James Gang” by its patriarch. The scion of the top scorer in NBA history embraced his father’s sport, and he has thrived while earning accolades and opportunities far beyond any special treatment he might have received because of his famous name. He was a heavily recruited player at an elite Los Angeles high school, and he chose the University of Southern California for his next step.

Neither Bronny James’ family nor the university have offered updates on his condition. The 18-year-old son of LeBron James went into cardiac arrest during a basketball practice with his team at the University of Southern California two days ago. LeBron James was spotted by photographers Tuesday entering Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where Bronny James is being treated. James spent only a brief time in intensive care. That's a positive sign for his long-term recovery from the frightening episode. Bronny James was in stable condition Tuesday.

Big 12 presidents and chancellors have voted unanimously to accept Colorado as a new member, clearing the way for the school to leave the Pac-12 and rejoin the conference. A person with knowledge of the meeting confirmed the vote to The Associated Press. Colorado still needs to go through a formal process officially apply for membership. The university’s board of regents has a special meeting scheduled for today/Thursday.

Bryce Kirtz, Rod Heard II and Bryce Gallagher were supposed to represent Northwestern at this year's Big Ten media days. Instead, they were no-shows. Just 16 days after longtime coach Pat Fitzgerald was fired amid a hazing scandal that has tarnished the Wildcats' once-pristine reputation, interim coach David Braun answered questions by himself about the expanding scandal. Braun couldn't say much more than players because of pending litigation, which was the why the players announced Tuesday they would not make the trip to Indianapolis.

PGA TOUR

The PGA Tour won't be supporting the proposal to roll back the golf ball. That's from Commissioner Jay Monahan in a memo sent to players Wednesday evening. Monahan says there is widespread belief this isn't good for the game. The USGA and R&A have proposed a modified local rule that would reduce distance by 15 yards for the biggest hitters. The rule would only apply to elite players. It also would allow for two sets of rules. Monahan says he has notified the groups the tour won't go along with this proposal. The feedback period ends Aug. 15.

