All Things Considered

Fundraising efforts planned for cannabis retailers ineligible for federal flood aid

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published July 25, 2023 at 8:30 PM EDT
The Cannabis Retailers Association of Vermont is mounting an effort to help vendors affected by flooding.

Cannabis remains illegal under federal law and therefore retailers do not qualify for federal flood aid. Vermont’s retailers, cultivators and manufacturers are reporting significant flood damage to equipment, stores and crops according to the state Cannabis Retailers Association.

The organization has launched a two-pronged fundraising effort. One will be sales of special products and the second is a two-day music festival planned for September. The organization is working with the Cannabis Control Board to make sure all efforts to help retailers meet state regulatory requirements.

Pat Bradley
