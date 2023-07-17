Famed for thrilling 2003 campaign, New York-bred Funny Cide dies at 23

As the summer meet at Saratoga Race Course ramps up, one of the most popular racehorses in New York history is being remembered fondly this week. New York-bred Funny Cide died over the weekend at age 23 at a farm in Kentucky. The fan favorite nearly won the Triple Crown in 2003 as an unheralded gelding — who brought the group of old high school buddies from Sackets Harbor who jointly owned him to the heights of the sport.

Sackatoga Stables’ Jack Knowlton spoke with WAMC’s Ian Pickus about Funny Cide’s life and legacy. He says there are plans to honor Funny Cide at Saratoga Race Course, just miles from the New York-bred gelding’s birthplace.

