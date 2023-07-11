© 2023
Winner of 2023 Dave Vigneault scholarship announced

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published July 11, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT
Dave Vigneault, who died in 2019.
submitted photo
/
Dave Vigneault, who died in 2019.

Scholarship created to honor former state legislator's commitment to activism, social justice

A scholarship created to honor the life of a public servant has been awarded to a Springfield, Massachusetts high school graduate.

The “Dave Vigneault Political Scholarship” pays tribute to the former state legislator who died in 2019.

Vigneault, who served as a State Representative from Springfield for a decade, first won elected office at the age of 21 while still in college. He joined the Freedom Riders, who traveled to the South in the 1960s to register Black voters, and was arrested and jailed briefly in Mississippi.

Former State Rep. Paul Caron, who chairs the scholarship committee, announced this year’s recipient. He spoke with WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill.

A ceremony to present the scholarship award to Catherine Thompson is scheduled for this Friday, July 14th at 1 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at Springfield City Hall.

