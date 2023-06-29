© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Midday Magazine

Massachusetts has a stopgap state budget while talks continue to produce a final spending plan

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published June 29, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT
en.wikipedia.org
/
A conference committee of legislators from the House and Senate is working behind closed doors to produce an annual state budget. An interim spending plan is in place now to pay the state's bills through July.

Late annual budgets have become the norm on Beacon Hill

Massachusetts will not have a state budget in place when the new fiscal year starts July 1st.

Earlier this week, Acting Gov. Kim Driscoll – filling in while Gov. Maura Healey is in Ireland – signed a $6.7 billion dollar spending plan passed by the legislature.

This interim budget will allow the state to pay its bills in July while lawmakers continue to negotiate behind closed doors to produce a final budget

A late state budget has become a normal occurrence on Beacon Hill, but state government watchdogs say it is not a good practice.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Doug Howgate, President of the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation.

Tags
News Massachusett budgetMassachusetts Taxpayers Foundation
Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
See stories by Paul Tuthill