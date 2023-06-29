Massachusetts has a stopgap state budget while talks continue to produce a final spending plan

Massachusetts will not have a state budget in place when the new fiscal year starts July 1st.

Earlier this week, Acting Gov. Kim Driscoll – filling in while Gov. Maura Healey is in Ireland – signed a $6.7 billion dollar spending plan passed by the legislature.

This interim budget will allow the state to pay its bills in July while lawmakers continue to negotiate behind closed doors to produce a final budget

A late state budget has become a normal occurrence on Beacon Hill, but state government watchdogs say it is not a good practice.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Doug Howgate, President of the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation.