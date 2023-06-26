Troy says residents not cleared to return to evacuated apartment complex, despite reports

The City of Troy says residents of an apartment complex that were forced to evacuate Thursday have not been authorized to return to their homes, despite reports from the property owner.

Residents of Harbour Point Gardens were notified by the city that they must leave the premises after an engineering report found multiple structural issues including bricks falling from the exterior of the complex.

Troy Mayor Patrick says he remains concerned that company 182 Delaware LLC, which owns Harbour Point Gardens, has not addressed numerous faults.

The Democrat says residents may not move back in until the city’s Bureau of Code Enforcement inspects and clears the building and is asking the building owners to work with the city to ensure resident’s “swift, safe return.”