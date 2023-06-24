Burlington officials announce Independence Day fireworks plan

The city of Burlington, Vermont is getting ready for its annual fireworks celebration.

Burlington traditionally sets off July Fourth fireworks the night before the holiday and the event this year will again occur on July 3rd on the waterfront.

Officials say the fastest way in and out will be a free shuttlebus service from the University of Vermont or to bike to the site. If you decide to park near the waterfront, officials warn you should be prepared to wait at least an hour to leave parking areas due to pedestrian priority and street closures to accommodate shuttle buses.

The Coast Guard is alerting boaters that Burlington Harbor, where the fireworks are launched, will be closed by 8 pm.

Officials also ask that people not bring pets noting that animal control officials across the country report a 30% increase in lost pets between July 3th and 6th due to fireworks.

This year’s celebration will also have a drone show.