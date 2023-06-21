Vermont legislators hold veto session

The Vermont Legislature returned to Montpelier Tuesday and overrode most of the governor’s vetoes. Democratic legislative leaders forestalled sustaining a budget veto with a compromise bill to address a program to shelter the homeless.

As the Vermont House began its deliberations, a group of protesters interrupted proceedings.

“Keep 2,000 Vermonters sheltered”

The group was removed from the chamber by the Sargent at Arms and the House began its work. The first veto it considered was H.217, generally known as the Child Care bill. In his veto message, Republican Governor Phil Scott said he was not vetoing child care but rather “a regressive payroll tax” it includes.

Rutland Republican Patricia McCoy agreed with the governor.

“Child care is an issue we should all be able to get behind and support. Unfortunately raising a new tax, especially a payroll tax, is something I cannot support. H.217 puts in place a regressive payroll tax that if you are a lower income Vermonter eligible to receive free child care you will have to pay a tax. That’s right, pay a tax with no added benefit to you so that families with higher incomes get support.”

Putney Democrat Michael Mrowicki voted to override.

“If there were ever a cause worthy of investing state dollars, it’s our children, our families and the staff, mostly women, who provide early care and education. And by investment I mean long-term not a one-time investment. Our children deserve no less.”

The Vermont Constitution requires a two-thirds majority of those present to override.

The House voted 116 “yes” and 31 “no” to override the child care bill veto. In the Senate, there was no debate before a vote of 23 “yes” and 7 “no” to also overrode the veto.

One of the most important vetoed bills was H.474: the $8.5 billion 2024 state budget.

Barre Town Republican Gina Galfetti voted to sustain the veto.

“This budget is fiscally irresponsible and sets Vermont on a track to financial ruin. By spending the surpluses we had on ongoing programs we will leave federal match money on the table for needed infrastructure and development projects and Vermonters will lose. Vermonters will be forced to pay up at a time they can little afford to carry this expanded spending model.”

Newfane Democrat Emily Long voted to override the veto saying the budget is an essential investment in the state’s key priorities.

“Child care, housing, workforce development, health care, climate action and so much more. This budget meets the immediate challenges and needs facing Vermonters and it supports our long-term priorities. This is a responsible, balanced budget that addresses the needs we’ve heard from Vermonters all across the state. It invests in transformational change and it moves us all forward.”

The House voted to override the budget veto on a vote of 105 to 42. In the Senate, there was no debate before the roll call vote. Senators also overrode the governor’s veto on a 25 to 5 vote.

There had been some speculation that an override would not occur because a group of legislators threatened to uphold the veto unless concerns over funding for an expiring hotel-motel program for the homeless were addressed.

A companion bill H.171 was explained by Caledonia District Democrat Jane Kitchel.

“The amendment that has passed the other body was considered by three committees this afternoon and we would recommend that we concur with this amendment. What it does is address the transition and the ending of our hotel-motel program that got created at the time of the pandemic.”

Democratic Senate Pro-Tem Phil Baruth noted that the intent of the bill is to continue to house vulnerable Vermonters while alternative housing is found.

“The House, the Senate and the Governor together saw this need, understood that it would require more time and a more fulsome process than was currently in place. This is not perfect. This 13-page bill is not meant to solve the issue of homelessness forever in the state of Vermont. This 13-page bill is meant to deal with the issue of these 1,200 households who are transitioning out of the program but for whom beds were not ready. And so we have recognized that. We have put in place funds and processes to deal with that.”

The Senate passed the bill unanimously and the House passed it on a voice vote.

During the Burlington City Council meeting Tuesday evening, Mayor Miro Weinberger said the bill mirrored a proposal the city had submitted to the state.

“It was a pretty extraordinary action. As a result of this action the feared evictions of the high need group in July is not going to happen. These households will stay housed until they are placed in permanent or transitional housing between now and next April. It is our understanding that the Governor is going to sign this companion bill. I certainly urge him to do so. The legislation that passed today is very consistent with our proposal. It really elevates explicitly in the legislation the coordinated entry as a key strategy. We are of course concerned about the people who have already been expelled from the hotels and the large number of unsheltered individuals that we are seeing here in Chittenden County.”

Lawmakers also overrode vetoes that amend the city charters of Burlington and Brattleboro. The legislature moved a vetoed bill that would increase legislators’ pay to the committee on government operations for future action. It also did not override a bill regarding police interrogation policies, but instead referred it to the Judiciary committee.