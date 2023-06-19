Vermont legislature begins veto session Tuesday

Vermont legislators return to Montpelier Tuesday to consider whether to override the vetoes issued by Republican Governor Phil Scott.

Scott, a Republican, vetoed the state budget, a child care bill, and a measure to raise legislators’ pay and benefits. The governor reiterated his opposition during his latest briefing Thursday.

“I think all Vermonters are taxed too much and the last thing we should be doing is raising them given high inflation and record surpluses. But what concerns me most about the approach the Legislature has taken this year is that those who can least afford it will feel the financial harm the most.”

Senate Pro-Tem Phil Baruth said he expects most of the vetoes to be overridden.

“There are a couple that are in doubt but for the most part the things the governor has vetoed have more than two-thirds support.”

The House and Senate are scheduled to convene the veto session at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday.

