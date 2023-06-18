© 2023
NYS Senator Shelley Mayer hopes for Assembly action on reproductive telehealth bill

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Lucas Willard
Published June 18, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT
Senator Shelley Mayer
Office of NY State Senator Shelley Mayer
/
Senator Shelley Mayer

The New York State Assembly will return to state capitol in Albany on Tuesday for a two-day session to take care of unfinished business.

The legislative session officially ended earlier this month. The State Senate has already adjourned for the year, but passed some items that were not taken up by the Assembly.

Democratic State Senator Shelley Mayer of the Lower Hudson Valley’s 37th District is hoping the Assembly votes on her bill that would create protections for people seeking reproductive health services in New York via telehealth.

Mayer traveled to Washington D.C. this past week to join the White House Panel on Reproductive Health. WAMC's Lucas Willard spoke to Mayer about her legislation and her thoughts on other high-profile bills in the 2023 legislative session.

News New York State SenateNew York State Legislature
Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
