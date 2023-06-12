© 2023
Report finds net gain in Vermont population during pandemic

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published June 12, 2023 at 7:45 PM EDT
A new report finds that Vermont had a surge of people moving to the state during the pandemic.

The Public Assets Institute reports the state saw a net gain of more than 3,000 residents in 2020 and 2021, the largest increase since the Internal Revenue Service began tracking state-to-state migration in the 1990’s.

Overall about 19,000 people moved to Vermont while about 16,400 left the state. The Institute says more than three-quarters of those who came to Vermont were from a blue state and those moving away went to another blue state.

