Federal bill introduced to aid maple producers

Senators from across New England have introduced a bill to reauthorize and rename a measure that supports maple syrup producers.

Vermont Senator Peter Welch was joined by fellow Democrats Chris Murphy of Connecticut and Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire in introducing the Market Access, Promotion and Landowner Education Support for Your Regionally Underserved Producers, or MAPLE SYRUP, Act. It would rename the current Acer Program to the Maple Research and Market Promotion Program, which aids producers through research and education on sustainability and marketing. The bill also extends and increases funding for the program to $30 million.

The bill is co-sponsored by Democrat Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Independent Senators Angus King of Maine and Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

