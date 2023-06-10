Schuyler statue removed from outside Albany City Hall

The City of Albany has quietly removed a statue of Revolutionary War General Philip Schuyler from outside city hall.

WAMC observed heavy equipment at the scene Saturday morning as the statue was removed.

The move comes three years after Democratic Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan pledged to remove the statue.

Schuyler, a slave owner, was a general in the Continental Army who later served as a U.S. Senator from New York. An order issued by Sheehan in 2020 directed the statue to be given to a museum or other institution for future display.