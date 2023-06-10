© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Schuyler statue removed from outside Albany City Hall

WAMC Northeast Public Radio
Published June 10, 2023 at 9:13 AM EDT
State of Philip Schuyler outside Albany's city hall
Dave Lucas
/
WAMC
State of Philip Schuyler outside Albany's city hall

The City of Albany has quietly removed a statue of Revolutionary War General Philip Schuyler from outside city hall.

WAMC observed heavy equipment at the scene Saturday morning as the statue was removed.

The move comes three years after Democratic Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan pledged to remove the statue.

Schuyler, a slave owner, was a general in the Continental Army who later served as a U.S. Senator from New York. An order issued by Sheehan in 2020 directed the statue to be given to a museum or other institution for future display.

Tags
News Albany City HallPhilip SchuylerAlbany Mayor Kathy Sheehan