WAMC wins three awards from New York State Broadcasters Association

WAMC/Northeast Public Radio has received three honors in the New York State Broadcasters Association's 57th Annual Awards for Excellence in Broadcasting competition.

WAMC was honored for Spot News, for "Shootout Rattles Saratoga Springs," Sports Coverage, for "2022 Meet Kicks off at Saratoga Race Course," and Election Coverage, "For NY-19 Special Election Features Two County Executives."

WAMC will officially receive the honors during a regional luncheon in September.

"These honors prove yet again what our listeners just demonstrated during our successful $1 million June Fund Drive: WAMC's newsroom produces high-quality journalism that the audience relies on," said interim WAMC CEO Stacey Rosenberry. "We are excited to keep up the good work."

"On behalf of everyone in the newsroom, we are grateful to the New York State Broadcasters Association for recognizing our hard work over the past year," added WAMC News Director Ian Pickus. "It's especially gratifying to win awards in a wide range of categories."

WAMC/Northeast Public Radio is a non-commercial, public radio station and nonprofit organization that presents award-winning news and cultural programming 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. WAMC's listening area reaches parts of seven states, including New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New Hampshire; as well as parts of Canada. With over 400,000 monthly listeners, WAMC ranks among the most-listened-to public radio stations in the United States. WAMC is a member of National Public Radio and an affiliate of Public Radio International. For more information on WAMC, please visit www.wamc.org or call 518.465.5233.

WAMC-FM 90.3 FM, Albany, NY; WAMC 1400 AM, Albany, NY; WAMK 90.9 FM, Kingston, NY; WOSR 91.7 FM, Middletown, NY; WCEL 91.9 FM, Plattsburgh, NY; WCAN 93.3 FM, Canajoharie, NY; WANC 103.9 FM, Ticonderoga, NY; WRUN 90.3 FM, Remsen-Utica, NY; WAMQ 105.1 FM, Great Barrington, MA; WANZ 90.1 FM, Stamford, NY; WANR 88.5 FM, Brewster, NY; WQQQ 103.3FM Sharon, CT; 103.9 FM Beacon, NY; 97.3 FM, Cooperstown, NY; 106.3 FM Dover Plains, NY; 96.5 FM Ellenville, NY; 102.1 FM Highland, NY; 97.1 FM Hudson, NY; 88.7 FM Lake Placid, NY; 106.3 FM Middletown, NY; 90.9 FM Milford, PA; 107.7 FM Newburgh, NY; 90.1 FM Oneonta, NY; 99.3 FM Oneonta, NY; 95.9 FM Peekskill, NY; 93.1 FM Rensselaer-Troy, NY; 92.9 FM Scotia, NY, 107.1 FM Warwick, NY, and online at www.wamc.org, www.facebook.com/wamcradio, www.instagram.com/wamcradio, and www.twitter.com/wamcradio.