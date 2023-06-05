Holyoke taps cannabis impact fees for substance abuse prevention programs

The city of Holyoke plans to use $100,000 in fees collected from cannabis businesses to support substance abuse prevention programs.

Grants in amounts up to $25,000 will be offered. Applications are expected to be made available later this week.

City officials held a virtual roundtable with service providers to discuss the best way to use the money and how to distribute it.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Aaron Vega, Holyoke’s Director of Planning and Economic Development.