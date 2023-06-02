Champlain Area Trail receives grant to expand educational programs

Champlain Area Trails has received a grant from New York state that will allow the organization to hire a person focused on expanding community outreach.

The $100,000 grant from the state’s Environmental Protection Fund will be used to bring on a new staffer who will create, expand and implement educational programs and public events throughout the Lake Champlain region.

A priority will be engaging youth in outdoor recreation.

Since Champlain Area Trails was founded in 2009, CATS, as it is generally called, has created 77 miles of trails and protected 983 acres of land. It also hosts hikes and outdoor education events.