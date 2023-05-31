© 2023
Springfield Pride Parade organization promotes city-wide safe space initiative

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published May 31, 2023 at 9:57 AM EDT
Paul Tuthill
/
WAMC
The decal is meant to show a commitment from the establishment displaying it to disavow hate speech or actions that target for harm the LGBTQ+ community.

The city's 2nd annual pride parade is Saturday, June 3

After what organizers said was a hugely positive reception last year, plans are set for Springfield’s second pride parade.

It will take place this Saturday, June 3rd. In the run-up, there will be a rainbow flag-raising ceremony at City Hall tomorrow (Thursday) and a fundraising gala in the evening.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Taurean Bethea, lead organizer of the Springfield Pride Parade.

More information about the parade, the initiatives, and programs discussed during the interview can be found at the Springfield Pride Parade website.

Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
