Springfield Pride Parade organization promotes city-wide safe space initiative

After what organizers said was a hugely positive reception last year, plans are set for Springfield’s second pride parade.

It will take place this Saturday, June 3rd. In the run-up, there will be a rainbow flag-raising ceremony at City Hall tomorrow (Thursday) and a fundraising gala in the evening.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Taurean Bethea, lead organizer of the Springfield Pride Parade.

More information about the parade, the initiatives, and programs discussed during the interview can be found at the Springfield Pride Parade website.