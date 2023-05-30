Albany officials kick off Ready. Set. Goal! summer program

Albany Chief City Auditor Dorcey Applyrs and other officials recently kicked off the 2023 Ready. Set. Goal! Youth Program. It aims to reduce violence in the city by engaging young people in career and life skill-building programs.

“Given that we’ve seen an uptick in violence, the question becomes, what structure programming do we have in place to make sure that our young people have a have an environment a safe environment to be in and that they are themselves engaged," Applyrs said. "Unfortunately, many families struggle to find programs that best fit their student's needs, but also that they can afford.”

While the programs are intended to help prepare youth for future careers, Applyrs said they also serve as a means of violence prevention in the city.

“We have to be honest about the importance of working with our youth, creating opportunity and pathways for them to have careers so that they are not finding themselves entangled with the criminal justice system," Applyrs said. "They're not finding themselves picking up a gun.”

This year’s program will run from August 14 to 18th, and applications are accepted through July 7th. The programs vary from medical science to theater.

Kevin Johnson, Executive Director of the Palace Performing Arts Center, says it’s a community outreach effort the Palace is glad to take part in.

“In August, we offer up our community Block Party, which invites the community near and far to come out and experience everything that we have to offer at the theater," Johnson said. "In addition to that, the Palace does summers offering a paid internship program for a number of students from the community.”

For people who are interested in sports, University at Albany men’s basketball Coach Dwayne Killings is putting on a youth basketball camp in Guilderland.

“Typically we do two weeks at camp. In the summer months. Unfortunately, we only do one camp this year because SEFCU Arena is getting renovated. So we're moving our camp to the Guilderland YMCA," Killings noted. "For youth ages five to 14 for both boys and girls. It's a great opportunity, I think, for kids inside the community to come in and play basketball, learn skills, build confidence, meet friends.”

Killings has been involved in a legal matter over a misdemeanor assault charge stemming from a November 2021 incident that led to a five-game suspension and a $25,000 fine. The actions came after UAlbany investigated claims of inappropriate physical contact with a student athlete. Luke Fizulich has also filed a lawsuit against Killings and UAlbany, alleging Killings threw him against a locker and slapped his face before a game. Charges against Killings are expected to be dropped next year if he completes a corrective thinking program.

For those science-inclined folks, Albany Medical College is offering a Science and Technology Entry Program, or STEP. Angela Antonikowski is STEP Program’s Director.

“We meet every Wednesday and Saturday from 4 to 6:30. Saturdays are from 10 till 12. And we meet at Albany Medical College," Antonikowski said. "Each session, students interact with the Albany Med community, either engaging in presentations, participating in hands-on learning working through simulated scenarios, all focused on the healthcare professions.”

The STEP Program is geared toward minority and disadvantaged youth, according to program associate director Ishbel Correa.

“To be eligible for the STEP program, students should be between the 7th to 11th grade," Correa said. "Students should identify as African, African-American/Black, Latino, Hispanic or Alaska Native and/or indigenous. If students do not identify under those ethnicities or races, then they must prove economic disadvantage. This could be as simple as having their guidance counselor write them a letter confirming that they get free or reduced lunch at school.”

Albany Recreation Department Director Johnathan Jones says unlike before the pandemic his programs are full.

“Last year, we started to see more increased participation this year, as I mentioned, most of our spots are still have a waiting list. And so that tells us that parents are not only getting engaged, but our young people are also engaged," Jones said.

