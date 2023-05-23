© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Albany launches community dashboard for city’s lead service replacementprogram

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Dave Lucas
Published May 23, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT
WAMC Photo by Dave Lucas
/

Albany has launched a community dashboard for the city’s lead water service line replacement program.

The dashboard provides a public-facing inventory for all water services in Albany. Residents can also obtain information about the Department’s grant program for replacement, lead sampling and filtering, as well as completed and ongoing replacement projects.

The city launched a grant program in 2019 that covers up to $2,000 of the full lead service line replacement cost as well as allocating $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to expand the program.

Since 2019, the city has removed more than 700 lead services. The goal is to replace the remaining 12,000 – most of which are privately owned – by 2034.

Tags
News City of AlbanyAlbany Water Department
Dave Lucas
Dave Lucas is WAMC’s Capital Region Bureau Chief. Born and raised in Albany, he’s been involved in nearly every aspect of local radio since 1981. Before joining WAMC, Dave was a reporter and anchor at WGY in Schenectady. Prior to that he hosted talk shows on WYJB and WROW, including the 1999 series of overnight radio broadcasts tracking the JonBenet Ramsey murder case with a cast of callers and characters from all over the world via the internet. In 2012, Dave received a Communicator Award of Distinction for his WAMC news story "Fail: The NYS Flood Panel," which explores whether the damage from Hurricane Irene and Tropical Storm Lee could have been prevented or at least curbed. Dave began his radio career as a “morning personality” at WABY in Albany.
See stories by Dave Lucas