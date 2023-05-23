Albany launches community dashboard for city’s lead service replacementprogram

Albany has launched a community dashboard for the city’s lead water service line replacement program.

The dashboard provides a public-facing inventory for all water services in Albany. Residents can also obtain information about the Department’s grant program for replacement, lead sampling and filtering, as well as completed and ongoing replacement projects.

The city launched a grant program in 2019 that covers up to $2,000 of the full lead service line replacement cost as well as allocating $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to expand the program.

Since 2019, the city has removed more than 700 lead services. The goal is to replace the remaining 12,000 – most of which are privately owned – by 2034.