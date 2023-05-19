Parents searching for placements as Saratoga Waldorf school prepares to close high school program

A private school in Saratoga Springs recently announced it would close its high school program after this semester. The decision has upset parents, but the school says it was a difficult decision made to ensure its long-term viability.

In a March 29th letter, the Waldorf School of Saratoga Springs announced to families that it would close its 9-12 program at the end of the 2022-2023 school year.

The letter said the high school’s enrollment had “struggled for some time” and that the school’s board felt closing “was the best course of action for the long-term health and success of the whole school.”

On April 24th, the school, which is a WAMC underwriter, issued a press release announcing the closing of its high school program and a re-branding to focus on its early childhood through middle school programs.

Lia Braico, who has children in the 4th and 8th grades at Saratoga Waldorf, was among parents surprised by the announcement.

“We thought the school was in good financial footing and we weren’t expecting it,” said Braico.

Braico said she enrolled her children in 2020.

“We were just looking for a more inclusive environment than what our local public school was offering. We were drawn to it because of the experiential learning opportunities that they offer,” said Braico.

Catherine Bretz, who also has a child enrolled in 8th grade, said the children at the school were equally surprised and attempted to offer what they could do in meetings following the closure announcement.

“They pleaded. They pleaded in the middle of some of these meetings to please keep the school going, that they would partner with radio stations and get the word out and do things that are community-based to try and fund raise to keep it going,” said Bretz.

Saratoga Waldorf School Administrator Astrea Ravenstar recognized the feelings of parents, some of whom felt blindsided.

“You know, I think change is always hard for families, or for people in general, when you imagine something to be a certain way, when another educational setting hasn't been the right fit. And, then especially, we've had a lot of students come to our welder school, and it has been the right fit for them. So, it's think it’s especially difficult to then imagine having to kind of dislodge yourself from something that seems to be working so well,” said Ravenstar.

According to Ravenstar, there are only 21 students currently enrolled in the high school program after years of declining enrollment. At its height, the program averaged about 65 students.

Ravenstar said many families receive financial assistance to attend the school. High school tuition at the school is about $20,000 per year.

“You know, it got to the point, eventually, where the board had to make that decision this year where we couldn't financially support it because the tuition assistance need in the high school was greater than the cost of operating the program,” said Ravenstar.

Ravenstar said there are seven full and part-time staff at the high school, at least one of whom has decided to resign after this year. She said the school has worked to find placements for the other staff members as the school focuses on its preschool and K-8 grade levels.

Meantime, Braico, whose family lives about a half-hour away from Saratoga Springs, says she’s looking elsewhere for her children’s education and is considering a move to Manchester, Vermont.

“The school really should play a more active role in working with parents for assisting them to transition,” Braico.

Ravenstar said the school is offering its help and scheduling meetings for parents who have questions. She said the school is educating families about New York’s Regents exams, that middle and high school students in public schools participate in.

“You know, we really wish the best for everyone. And also wish that we weren't in the position of closing our high school. We'd love to keep teaching and keep our families happy and to keep things moving forward the way that they have been. And if we were in a different position, we certainly would do that,” said Ravenstar.

For some independent schools, an enrollment deadline has already passed. Bretz, who also does not yet have plans on where her child will go to school next year, says she wants to ensure the problem doesn’t happen again.

“I think the most important part is to understand that this communication, there has to be a – whether it's legislature – or there has to be something in place that can really protect families and children so that they don't go through this. I know that in Waldorf there are kids that this is their home. They're heartbroken,” said Bretz.