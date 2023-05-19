Honors College named after retired U.S. Senator

The University of Vermont has named its Honors College after retired U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy.

Leahy, a Democrat, retired at the beginning of January after serving eight terms in the Senate. UVM’s Board of Trustees on Friday approved naming its Honors College, founded in 2004, after the senator.

Leahy and his wife Marcelle attended the Board meeting and witnessed the vote. He said that he and his wife “feel that the college embodies excellence at the University of Vermont, one of the finest research universities in the country. We are delighted to have my name attached to the Honors College and linked to the achievements and success of all who pass through the college now and in the years to come.”

Senator Leahy was appointed in March as a UVM President’s Distinguished Fellow.

