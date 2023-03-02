UVM hires former U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy

Retired U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy has been appointed to a position at the University of Vermont.

Leahy will serve as the President’s Distinguished Fellow.

The Democrat will participate in the launch of projects that were initiated while he served in the U.S. Senate.

He will also be a guest lecturer for the college, an advisor to students and faculty and serve as a link between the college, communities and groups across the state.

Leahy left office in January after eight terms and was the first Democrat from Vermont elected to the Senate.

