Champlain Parkway project to move forward

A district court judge has ruled in favor of moving a Vermont street construction project forward.

The Champlain Parkway is intended to link the I-189 bypass with downtown Burlington. U.S. District Court Judge Geoffrey Crawford ruled this week that the city, the Federal Highway Administration and the Vermont Agency of Transportation can move forward with the project.

The three-mile-long project was challenged several times by the Pine Street Coalition.

Mayor Miro Weinberger says: “After 34 years of misguided designs and delays, with this decision....the City now has [a] path to completing and opening the key middle section of the Parkway within a year.”