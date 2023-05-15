NYS school budget and board votes being held Tuesday

Capital Region residents will join fellow New Yorkers heading to the polls Tuesday to vote on proposed school budgets and school board members.

David Albert with the New York State School Boards Association says most of New York's school districts still have some funding from federal COVID stimulus dollars while several have also received state aid increases. He says districts this budget season are "essentially maintaining academic and extracurricular programs."

"There are a lot of needs right now for districts," Albert said. "We know that there's a significant demand for certain positions, particularly teachers, bus drivers, cafeteria workers. So districts are certainly looking to fill those positions. There's a demand for mental health services and staff, so social workers, counselors. So schools are seeking to fill some of those positions and trying to address some of the learning gaps that have been caused by the pandemic. So we know when there was remote learning, it wasn't as effective as in-person learning. And so some students fell perhaps behind in terms of where they should be at grade level. So districts are now you know, trying to bring everybody back up to the level that they should be at."

Albany residents will be voting on a $307.3 million budget that includes funding for 73 positions district-wide supported during the pandemic through the district’s one-time federal COVID-19 relief funds, and 21 new positions. There's no tax levy increase. Voters also will be asked to consider Proposition #2 which would allow the district to invest $9 million from its Capital Reserve Fund to offset inflationary cost increases in the Albany High School construction project. Officials say the proposal would have no additional impact on taxes.

Albany Board of Education Vice President Anne Savage and member Damarise Mann are running unopposed for re-election to four-year terms.

Albert notes overall it's a "quiet year" for school board races.

"We're seeing fewer candidates running for seats," said Albert. "You know, in some cases, there might have been 10, you know, or more candidates running for, say three or four open seats last year. This year, there may only be four candidates running for those seats. Overall, statewide level, we have about 55% of districts that have uncontested board seats. So that means there are fewer candidates than open seats, or there are not enough candidates to fill those open seats."

Schenectady residents will be off to the polls to vote on a proposed $570 million spending plan which breaks down to a $265 million school budget and a $300 million capital project to fund the renovation of district schools through 2030. Superintendent Aníbal Soler says there are six items on the ballot.

"Purchase of 530 Liberty Street to create a family and community engagement operation center. Fourth item, the purchase of Keane Elementary School from St. Luke's Parish, as part of our revitalization plan," Soler said. "Our fifth item is to add a student representative to the Board of Education. And our sixth and equally important item is voting for our next iteration of board members. We currently have four individuals running. We have three open seats, so looking for your voice and your participation in a big day on May 16."

Niskayuna voters will cast ballots for a $107.8 million budget plus a $1.5 million referendum to replace nine school buses, including a 2.34% tax hike. Guilderland voters are looking at a $119 million spending plan with a 2.66% increase.

The Saratoga Springs City School District is proposing a $142 million plan that comes with a 2.75% tax levy increase.

Bethlehem Central School District voters will consider a $106.7 million budget that would include a 2.3% tax levy increase. North Colonie’s proposed 2023-24 budget is $146.9 million with an increase of 2.8%, while the South Colonie Central School District will be asking residents to approve a $122 million spending plan with a near 2% tax hike.

Albert points out that all districts are facing significant inflationary pressures.

"Health insurance costs of districts are going up, in many cases, double digit health insurance premium increases. We're seeing an inflationary impact on operational expenses, like transportation, heating, fuel, just purchasing items was more expensive. So while districts certainly have received state aid, a significant amount of state aid, they also are facing rising costs that, you know, obviously they have to deal with," said Albert.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday.

