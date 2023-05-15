© 2023
Homelessness in western Massachusetts at a 5-year high, new data reveals

Published May 15, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT
A report released by the Western Massachusetts Network to End Homelessness said the annual count of people experiencing homelessness was at its highest total in the last 5 years.

Advocates lobby for tenant protections, funding sources for affordable housing construction

The number of people experiencing homelessness in western Massachusetts has reached a 5-year high as housing costs continue to rise and pandemic-era tenant protections have ended.

Grim statistics presented at a gathering of advocates and elected officials reveal a total count of families and individuals experiencing homelessness in the four counties of western Massachusetts that is 24 percent higher than in 2021. Eviction filings are at a four-year high.

The Western Massachusetts Network to End Homelessness is working to pass state legislation to address the crisis.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Pamela Schwartz, the organization’s director.

