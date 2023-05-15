Homelessness in western Massachusetts at a 5-year high, new data reveals

The number of people experiencing homelessness in western Massachusetts has reached a 5-year high as housing costs continue to rise and pandemic-era tenant protections have ended.

Grim statistics presented at a gathering of advocates and elected officials reveal a total count of families and individuals experiencing homelessness in the four counties of western Massachusetts that is 24 percent higher than in 2021. Eviction filings are at a four-year high.

The Western Massachusetts Network to End Homelessness is working to pass state legislation to address the crisis.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Pamela Schwartz, the organization’s director.