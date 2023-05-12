NYS DEC reaches agreement with Saint-Gobain, Honeywell for new water supply in Hoosick Falls

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has reached a $45 million agreement with Saint-Gobain and Honeywell to implement a new water supply for the Rensselaer County village of Hoosick Falls.

The agreement is the latest in a string of orders and lawsuits to hold the companies responsible for contaminating the village’s drinking water with PFOA. In 2016, the Saint-Gobain facility on McCaffrey Street was declared a state Superfund site.

In addition to paying for the village’s new water supply plan, which is expected to cost $10 million, the companies have agreed to cover $30 million in emergency response costs stemming from the Superfund program, and $5 million in damages. In a statement, DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos says the companies remain responsible for determining the full extent of the contamination from their operations.

“Protecting the health of Hoosick Falls residents remains a top priority for New York State, and today’s announcement ensures that Saint-Gobain and Honeywell will meet their obligations to provide a permanent source of clean drinking water,” he adds.

As part of a separate agreement with both companies, Hoosick Falls will also receive financial support for the long-term operation of the new water supply, and water treatment plant costs.