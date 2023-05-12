Lifting of COVID public health emergency brings concerns about ending free testing and vaccines, survey finds

The COVID-19 public health emergency has ended after three years and a survey in Massachusetts finds people have concerns.

More than 600 people responded to the survey posted online in April by the Public Health Institute of Western Massachusetts. Chief concerns included the end of free COVID-19 testing and vaccinations for people who are uninsured.

The survey also asked people who they trust for information about COVID.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Jessica Collins, the institute’s Executive Director.