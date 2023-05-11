© 2023
News
All Things Considered

Bill introduced to ease transition to organic farming

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published May 11, 2023 at 8:30 PM EDT
Vermont Senator Peter Welch has introduced a bill intended to make it easier for farmers to transition to organic practices.

The Opportunities in Organic Act would expand technical assistance for organic practices, make it easier for socially disadvantaged groups to transition to organic production and provide more support to non-governmental organizations working with producers that want to transition to organic crops.

Senator Welch, a Democrat, says organic production has “huge benefits for our rural economies and our environment” but farmers need help to make the switch.

Co-sponsors of the bill include Democrats Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Ed Markey of Massachusetts, and Chris Murphy of Connecticut and Independents Angus King of Maine and Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

Pat Bradley
