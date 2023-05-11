Bill introduced to ease transition to organic farming

Vermont Senator Peter Welch has introduced a bill intended to make it easier for farmers to transition to organic practices.

The Opportunities in Organic Act would expand technical assistance for organic practices, make it easier for socially disadvantaged groups to transition to organic production and provide more support to non-governmental organizations working with producers that want to transition to organic crops.

Senator Welch, a Democrat, says organic production has “huge benefits for our rural economies and our environment” but farmers need help to make the switch.

Co-sponsors of the bill include Democrats Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Ed Markey of Massachusetts, and Chris Murphy of Connecticut and Independents Angus King of Maine and Bernie Sanders of Vermont.