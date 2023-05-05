Albany’s Tulip Court is announced as year of service awaits

It's tulip time in Albany. The 75th annual festival is launched today with the introduction of the Tulip Queen finalists.

Albany's signature spring event has been expanded in celebration of its 75 years, starting with the return of "First Friday." Mayor Kathy Sheehan says the event is rooted in human kindness.

“The Tulip Festival is not only an opportunity for us to welcome in spring and come together as community, enjoy great music and incredible food and crafts, but it's also an opportunity for us to reflect on how this all started," Sheehan said. "And it started with a friendship between a war torn city in Europe after World War II, and the city of Albany. And the residents of this city came together to help to ensure that Nijmegen had the tools that it needed to begin to rebuild after the war. And it sent a message of hope. And that hope led to the gift of the tulips, which were planted by the city and the Tulip Festival was established. “

Sheehan welcomed the 2023 Tulip Queen finalists to Washington Park: 19-year-old Mariah Carter of Albany, 23-year-old Victoria Clary of Albany, 22-year-old Haleigh Gaston of Latham, 23-year-old Olivia Owens of Albany and 22-year-old Jadan Rivera of Albany.

The finalists were chosen from a pool of dozens of nominees by a committee of local leaders through an extensive interview process based on their volunteer service, commitment to the local community and leadership skills.

Outgoing Tulip Queen Sam Mills says engaging with the court in public service has been a life-changing experience.

“When the year first started, I didn't realize how much we would be doing," Mills said. "So it was really intense in the year flew by because we did so many events and so many community outreach things all five of us. I think what I learned the most is, it's the people who surround you surround yourself with and that's how you really get good positive things accomplished, is surrounding yourself with strong, intelligent, caring, compassionate people.”

The traditional core of the festival will be held May 13th and 14th - City Gardener Jenna Ditinno says although many tulips bloomed early, around 40% will "be sticking around for the festival." Oh, and you can count squirrels among those who appreciate the flowers.

"With these very large trees in the park, they've created a nice little, I like to call it, a squirrel hotel," Ditinno said. "So we've been chasing squirrels and we've added Fritillaria to the beds and we've even added cloves of garlic. So somewhere in the mix of all the tulips there's garlic growing, just to try to keep the squirrels away. There's over 148,000 bulbs here in the Moses area. So we'll, we'll definitely have some showing still."

The Tulip Queen will be crowned by the mayor at the Washington Park Lakehouse Stage on Saturday, May 13th at noon.

For more information on the Albany Tulip Queen & Court, visit www.albanyevents.org

More on the finalists:

Mariah Carter, Age 19, Albany

Mariah Carter is a freshman at the University of Albany. She intends on majoring in Communications. Her hope is to work in public relations and marketing. Mariah's motto for this year is "when new doors open, walk through them and take the opportunity." Mariah's hope is to help the community by bringing awareness to the youth's mental health. She is also committed to celebrating the opening of small businesses across Albany. Motor Oil Coffee in Albany is a business Mariah has supported in opening and she looks forward to helping other businesses.

Victoria Clary, Age 23, Albany

Victoria Clary is finishing up her first year of graduate school at The College of Saint Rose. She is working hard to earn her Masters in Social Work (MSW) degree. Throughout her time at Saint Rose, she has played an active role in Big Brothers Big Sisters. She joined the club in 2018 when she was matched with her Little and the two are still a match today! Victoria currently takes on the role of President of the club, plans and organizes fun arts and crafts activities for both Bigs and Littles to engage in. Victoria is extremely passionate about working with and advocating for children in need. She is a nanny for two young boys and a direct support professional and respite worker for a child with autism. Victoria enjoys finding enriching and educational activities for the children she works with, whether it be taking scooter rides outside or going on hikes together. In her free time, Victoria loves spending time with her family, especially bonding with her younger siblings by attending their sports games, always with an iced coffee in hand. As a member of the 2023 Tulip Queen and Court, Victoria hopes to continue advocating for the youth of Albany and those in need of a voice.

Haleigh Gaston, Age 22, Latham

Haleigh Gaston is a graduate student at the University of Albany where is studying for her Master’s in Criminal Justice. She is a lifelong Albany resident who recently completed her Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice and Sociology with minors in Psychology and Legal Studies. She is passionate about law and justice, volunteering with an organization called Legal Hand where she provides legal information and resources to members of the Capital Region. Haleigh has been a member of the Kiwanis Family for over 1- years and served as the 2022-2023 New York District Governor of Circle K International, the world’s largest student-led collegiate service organization. In her free time, she enjoys going to local farmer’s markers, sporting events, and nature walks with her family. Her future plans include attending law school to pursue public interest work. As a member of the 75th Tulip Queen and Court, Haleigh strives to promote a feeling of belongingness and support amongst the Albany community and encourages others to do the same.

Olivia Owens, Age 23, Albany

Olivia Owens is a graduate of the University of Kentucky with a Bachelor’s of Arts in U.S. in Culture and Business Practices and a minor in Communications. She graduated Magna Cum Laude maintaining a cumulative 4.0 GPA and is listed on the NCAA ALL – SEC Academic Team. Throughout her college career, she participated in numerous service activities, receiving the University of Kentucky’s Frank G. Ham Society of Character Award and named in NCAA SEC Community Service team member for her volunteer work at the Children’s Hospital, local food pantry, the nursing and rehabilitation center, local elementary schools, and around campus. Olivia is a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. and due to her academic success, leadership, ad community service within fraternity and sorority organizations, she was also initiated into University of Kentucky’s National Leadership Honor Society Order of Omega Chapter. Olivia Owens is currently an 8th grade math teacher and coaches modified girls’ basketball for the middle school. She has future aspirations of attending law school. In her spare time, Olivia values spending time with friends and family while serving her community.

Jadan Rivera, Age 22, Albany

Jadan Pouriet Rivera is a 22 year old student enrolled in the RN program at Maria College. She is a life-long resident of the City of Albany. Jadan currently works as a licensed practical nurse and enjoys getting the opportunity to help people each and every day. She hopes to someday open her own practice. Jaden hopes to work to make a difference and inspire others to help strength the community. Jadan values spending time with her family, music, and taking walks. Jadan’s goal is to be a good role model for the youth in the community and wants to work hard to make a positive impact.