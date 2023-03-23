© 2023
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Albany preparing for 75th Tulip Festival

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Dave Lucas
Published March 23, 2023 at 10:16 AM EDT
The Tulip Festival is one of the most popular annual events in Albany that typically draws tens of thousands of people to Washington Park each year.
Dave Lucas
/
WAMC
The Tulip Festival is one of the most popular annual events in Albany that typically draws tens of thousands of people to Washington Park each year.

With spring in the air, the city of Albany is getting ready for Tulip Festival.

The city's signature spring event celebrating Albany's rich Dutch heritage may be expanded this year, hinted Mayor Kathy Sheehan.

"This is our 75th annual Tulip Festival. So of course, we want to turn it into a bigger event. It can't just be a weekend," said Sheehan.

Tulip Fest traditionally begins Friday with a scrubbing of State Street and continues in Washington Park on Saturday and Sunday.

"Stay tuned, because as part of those festivities, we are going to have our first ever Tulip Festival drag show. So more to come," Sheehan said.

Sheehan spoke outside In Our Own Voices' Lark Street building during a celebration of the organization's 25th anniversary.

Tags
News Albany Tulip FestivalAlbany Mayor Kathy Sheehan
Dave Lucas
Dave Lucas is WAMC’s Capital Region Bureau Chief. Born and raised in Albany, he’s been involved in nearly every aspect of local radio since 1981. Before joining WAMC, Dave was a reporter and anchor at WGY in Schenectady. Prior to that he hosted talk shows on WYJB and WROW, including the 1999 series of overnight radio broadcasts tracking the JonBenet Ramsey murder case with a cast of callers and characters from all over the world via the internet. In 2012, Dave received a Communicator Award of Distinction for his WAMC news story "Fail: The NYS Flood Panel," which explores whether the damage from Hurricane Irene and Tropical Storm Lee could have been prevented or at least curbed. Dave began his radio career as a “morning personality” at WABY in Albany.
See stories by Dave Lucas