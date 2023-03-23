Albany preparing for 75th Tulip Festival

With spring in the air, the city of Albany is getting ready for Tulip Festival.

The city's signature spring event celebrating Albany's rich Dutch heritage may be expanded this year, hinted Mayor Kathy Sheehan.

"This is our 75th annual Tulip Festival. So of course, we want to turn it into a bigger event. It can't just be a weekend," said Sheehan.

Tulip Fest traditionally begins Friday with a scrubbing of State Street and continues in Washington Park on Saturday and Sunday.

"Stay tuned, because as part of those festivities, we are going to have our first ever Tulip Festival drag show. So more to come," Sheehan said.

Sheehan spoke outside In Our Own Voices' Lark Street building during a celebration of the organization's 25th anniversary.