Adirondack diversity funding increased in new budget

The Adirondack North Country Association has been allocated $420,000 in the new state budget to support a project of its Adirondack Diversity Initiative.

The increase of $120,000 from the previous budget will be used for the Diversity Initiative’s Community Policing Initiative. It is an effort to eliminate disparities that impact BIPOC and marginalized residents of the Adirondacks.

The program began in in 2020 to improve relationships between law enforcement agencies and communities. So far 13 law enforcement agencies and the state Department of Environmental Conservation have participated.

The new funding will allow for additional training and efforts with the DEC to diversify the ranger corps.

