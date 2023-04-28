Carlos Vega Fund announces awards to nonprofits

A program to provide unhoused women access to showers, health and fitness classes, and other services.

An initiative to give preteens age-appropriate graphic novels that have been banned in some communities.

These are among this year’s grant recipients from the Carlos Vega Fund for Social Justice.

Named in honor of the late civil rights and social justice activist with the goal of carrying on his legacy, the fund has awarded more than $66,000 to more than 50 local organizations in western Massachusetts since 2012.

For more on this year’s grant awards, WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Aaron Vega, chair of the advisory board for the Carlos Vega Fund.