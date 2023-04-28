© 2023
Gov. Hochul announces “conceptual agreement” on overdue $229 billion budget
News
Midday Magazine

Carlos Vega Fund announces awards to nonprofits

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published April 28, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT
carlosvega-bandw.jpg
Carlos Vega Fund
/
Carlos Vega in an undated photograph

There are four recipients of $1,000 grants this year

A program to provide unhoused women access to showers, health and fitness classes, and other services.

An initiative to give preteens age-appropriate graphic novels that have been banned in some communities.

These are among this year’s grant recipients from the Carlos Vega Fund for Social Justice.

Named in honor of the late civil rights and social justice activist with the goal of carrying on his legacy, the fund has awarded more than $66,000 to more than 50 local organizations in western Massachusetts since 2012.

For more on this year’s grant awards, WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Aaron Vega, chair of the advisory board for the Carlos Vega Fund.

Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
