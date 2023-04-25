Governor Scott focuses on affordability during his weekly briefing

During his weekly briefing this afternoon Vermont Governor Phil Scott focused on some bills being considered by the legislature that he says could compromise his efforts to make the state more affordable.

The Republican began his weekly session noting that one of the reasons he first ran for governor seven years ago was to make Vermont more affordable and throughout that time he believes he’s been able to hold the line on raising taxes and fees. But with a Democratic supermajority now in the legislature Phil Scott says that work may be compromised.

“This year alone the Legislature is considering historic tax hikes on working Vermonters including $117 million payroll tax for mandatory paid leave; $100 million payroll tax for child care; $20 million in DMV fee increases; adding about 75 new positions throughout government; $30 million in property tax increases for school meals; increasing the income and corporate tax rates and the millions in upfront costs for the Clean Heat Standard. Not to mention our annual pension liability. Vermonters elected me to be a fiscal check on Montpelier and in the weeks remaining that’s what I’ll continue to do.”

Scott says the bills he referenced have not all passed yet and there is still time to compromise on some measures.

“I think there is some disagreement for instance between the House and the Senate on paid family leave or child care and some of the ways in which the Senate for instance paid for their child care bill by taking away the child tax credit that was just put into place last year. I think the House is sensitive to that and would like to put that back in. So I think they have to come to agreement as well. So, it’s not just about the Legislature against me. It’s the dynamics within the legislative process itself between the House and the Senate.”

A general assistance housing program that provided hotel rooms for low-income Vermonters could end this summer if more money is not allocated. Some advocates are concerned about a potential spike in homelessness. Governor Scott doesn’t expect a stark increase in the need for shelter.

“We’ve been advocating for more low income housing and we’re making some gains there: shelter capacity, increase in the number of shelters. That’s what we’ve been working on and continue to work on. We’ve got our work cut out for us but I don’t believe that the numbers are going to be as grave as some people are saying.”

On the same day President Biden kicked off his re-election bid, Scott said neighboring Republican New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu hasn’t spoken to him about any presidential campaign plans.

“It’s a difficult I would think a difficult decision to step up on the national stage. But he’s been making the rounds over the last couple of months so he’s preparing himself. So, we’ll see what happens. But I think he’d add a lot of life to the primary and I think that’s healthy.”