Tonko: Rule change could bring $100 million to Capital Region hospitals

A proposed rule change from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services would give a significant boost in annual funding to upstate New York hospitals.

Congressman Paul Tonko, a Democrat of the 20th District, has long been advocating for the change that would update the Medicare Wage Index – boosting the amount hospitals are reimbursed through Medicare. Capital Regions hospitals could receive a boost of more than $100 million as part of the rule change.

An update to the index cleared the House in 2020 as part of the HEROES Act COVID relief bill, but the legislation stalled in the Senate.

WAMC's Lucas Willard recently spoke with Congressman Tonko about the proposed CMS rule change and other issues.