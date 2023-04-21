Advisory on poisonous plant issued

The state Health Department is advising Vermonters to be aware of a poisonous look-alike plant when foraging in the wild.

Health officials say the young leaves of American false hellebore resemble edible leeks, also known as ramps.

The false hellebore contains poisonous alkaloids. State Toxicologist Sarah Owen says if eaten a person could develop a serious heart condition. Symptoms of false hellebore poisoning include severe nausea and vomiting, followed by a slow heartbeat and low blood pressure. Other symptoms may include slowed breathing, weakness, dizziness, numbness and tingling, and sweating.

Officials say one way to tell the plants apart is wild leeks or ramps smell strongly of onion while false hellebore does not.

