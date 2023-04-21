© 2023
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
All Things Considered

Advisory on poisonous plant issued

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published April 21, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT
false-hellebore-ctsy-vermont-dept-health.jpeg
Craig Hunt
/
Vermont Health Department
False Hellebore

The state Health Department is advising Vermonters to be aware of a poisonous look-alike plant when foraging in the wild.

Health officials say the young leaves of American false hellebore resemble edible leeks, also known as ramps.

The false hellebore contains poisonous alkaloids. State Toxicologist Sarah Owen says if eaten a person could develop a serious heart condition. Symptoms of false hellebore poisoning include severe nausea and vomiting, followed by a slow heartbeat and low blood pressure. Other symptoms may include slowed breathing, weakness, dizziness, numbness and tingling, and sweating.

Officials say one way to tell the plants apart is wild leeks or ramps smell strongly of onion while false hellebore does not.

Tags
News False Hellebore
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley