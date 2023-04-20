Welcome to Sabatino Way

Ceremonial street renamings are a regular occurrence in Albany. A recent one memorialized a larger-than-life business owner who left his mark on the city.

“I am declaring and proclaiming today April 3 to be Phillip Sabatino day in the city of Albany," said Mayor Kathy Sheehan. "And I am so grateful to all who made this possible, who made sure that we recognize and acknowledge, and that when we have individuals who truly do remarkable things, that we provide that recognition, and that we remember, and that we can point to that name and say, ‘this is what it means to give back to your community. This is what it means to care about your community.’ It takes work, it takes bringing people together. It doesn't happen by accident, and it doesn't happen just because of government. It happens because of people like the man that we are honoring today.”

On a blustery day, Sheehan joined other officials along Quail Street at the corner of Elberon Place, to announce that section of street had been renamed after local legend Phil Sabatino, a businessman who owned Sabatino's Liquor Store, the Lamp Post Restaurant & Pub, and LP's Dance Club. A lifelong YMCA member, he played a role in the development of the Washington Avenue Extension. Those who knew him, including former Mayor Jerry Jennings, described Sabatino as kind, friendly, humble, and eager to help anyone in need.

Dave Lucas / WAMC Former Albany Mayor Jerry Jennings says if you had a problem you would "go see Philly," and he would try to solve it for you.

“Albany High opened in ‘74. I bought a house in ‘75. And they said 'Who are the players up here?' So this poor Irish kid went and saw Mr. Sabatino and he set the tone of what was going on. And if I needed any information about what was going on, what needed to be done, he was there," Jennings said. "And then when I became the mayor, he would visit my office quite a bit. I can't repeat what he would say, but we always had a great time. And he was always a friend to me. And he was like a father to me. And I got to know Tony, I got to know the whole family. And we stayed together. We stayed very close. But we watched what dad did. And as the mayor said, and everyone else has said, he gave back to this community, he gave back to organizations. Yeah, he made money. OK, that's what we wanted. But he didn't forget where he came from nor what he should do. “

Jennings says if you had a problem you would "go see Philly," and he would try to solve it for you. Sabatino was a World War II veteran and a devoted member of the Italian American Community Center. A baseball fan, he rooted the Yankees. Friends and family say he was noted for his compassion, friendship, and great sense of humor.

10th ward Common Councilor Owusu Anane says Sabatino was the embodiment of the American Dream, a man who bought Christmas gifts for neighborhood families in need and helped others who were struggling to pay their bills.

"I hear stories about people being short on rent and him covering it," Anane said. "I know so many people wish he was here today, because we need it. Mr. Sabatino was a great man, who helped contribute to the city vibrancy. His success was America success. It was a successful for Albany, it was a success for the state of New York. Mr. Sabatino was a great man. And for his oversize impact on so many in our community, including our vibrant immigrant community and also Italian-American community. I'm proud to see the street named for Mr. Sabatino. And I hope that future generations when they won't pass, they could take a pause and learn about what a wonderful great man that Albany had."

Sabatino died peacefully on January 5, 2022, surrounded by family and friends. He was 97.

Sabatino counted entertainers Frank Sinatra, Mel Torme, Jerry Vale and comedian Buddy Hackett as close personal friends. Posting on Instagram, Sheehan wrote "The next time you travel along Quail Street and pass by Sabatino Liquors, be sure to look up and give Phil a nod - and may his legacy live on."

