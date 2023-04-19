Records show UMass men's basketball coach earning $1M base salary, potential bonuses, and other perks

University of Massachusetts men’s basketball coach Frank Martin’s contract agreed to March 25, 2022 runs through March 31, 2027 and carries an annual salary of $1 million — plus thousands more for media appearances and performance incentives — according to contract documents obtained by WAMC through a public records request on Wednesday.

Martin’s contract includes 20 vacation days per year, a $100,000 signing bonus that was due by April 15, 2022, 16 season tickets for home games and eight for road, neutral and playoff games, an annual golf club membership, and free travel for his spouse or dependent children for games when UMass travels by charter.

Martin can also receive a number of bonuses:

-$15,000 for any academic year when the Single Year Academic Progress Rate is 975 to 984, $20,000 if it is between 985 and 999, or $25,000 if it is 1,000

-$15,000 for winning Atlantic 10 Coach of the Year

-$25,000 for winning a national Coach of the Year honor

-$5,000 for any win against a Top 25-ranked team

-$15,000 for finishing in the top four of the conference during the regular season

-$12,500 for winning or tying for the regular season conference title

-$12,500 for entering the conference tournament as the No. 1 seed

-$20,000 for winning the conference tournament

-$25,000 for receiving an at-large bid to the NCAA tourney

-$10,000 for each win in the NCAA tourney

-$100,000 for reaching the Final Four

-$250,000 for winning the national championship

-$10,000 for playing in the NIT

-$5,000 for each win in the NIT

-$15,000 for reaching the Final Four of the NIT

-$20,000 for winning the NIT

-$20,000 for finishing in the Top 50 in the NET ranking; $15,000 for Top 75; or $10,000 for a top 100 finish

-$15,000 for any season where home paid attendance exceeds $1 million

In addition to the $1 million base salary, Martin is also to be paid $2.75 million over the life of the contract for making speaking and media appearances with “reasonable notice” and appearances on TV, radio and media programs produced by UMass about the team.

The contract also includes retention bonuses of $100,000 if Martin is still in the role on July 1, 2023, $150,000 as of July 1, 2024, $150,000 as of July 1, 2025, and $150,000 as of July 1, 2026.

Martin is also allowed to operate training camps and clinics at UMass, subject to a 5% fee paid to the university.

The contract prohibits Martin for making money from endorsements or consulting services with equipment and apparel manufacturers and requires him to purchase and use equipment and apparel from UMass’ existing agreements.

The contract requires Martin to pay UMass if he steps down early to take another coaching, scouting or front office position on a sliding scale from $1.5 million to $500,000 over the life of the contract.

If Martin is fired by UMass for a reason other than for cause, Martin would be paid 100% of the total value of the contract, plus between $1 million and $4.5 million depending on how early into the contract he is let go.

Martin was introduced as the new UMass men’s basketball coach last March after he parted ways with South Carolina after 10 years. Martin led Kansas State to the Elite Eight in 2010 and the Gamecocks to the Final Four in 2017. UMass finished 15-16 (6-12 in the Atlantic 10) in his first season.

The documents show the contract was signed by Martin, Director of Athletics Ryan Bamford, and UMass Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy on April 18, 2023.