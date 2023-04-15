Three shot in Albany

Albany police are investigating a Friday night shooting.

APD spokesman Steve Smith says the call came in around 10:45 - officers responded to the 500 block of First Street, where they learned three male victims, ages 26, 34 and 37 had already been taken to Albany Medical Center

"All sustained gunshot wounds while they were outside on the 500 block of First Street," said Smith. "Preliminarily, it appears that car drove up. Somebody fired rounds. Outside of that car striking those three individuals who were involved are in a group outside that location. So thankfully, their injuries are non life threatening. There have been no arrests, no suspects at this point.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives.