SUNY New Paltz President Darrell Wheeler discusses upcoming inauguration

On April 20th, Darrell Wheeler will be inaugurated as the ninth president of the State University of New York at New Paltz.

Wheeler was appointed president of the public liberal arts university in July. Before that, he was most recently provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Iona College.

WAMC’s Lucas Willard spoke with Wheeler about his onboarding experience at SUNY New Paltz and his goals for leading the institution.