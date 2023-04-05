Four buildings devastated in Grand Street fire; 15 residents displaced

Four buildings in Albany were destroyed in a Wednesday morning fire.

Fire Chief Joe Gregory says the first call to the city's historic Mansion Neighborhood came just before 2 a.m.

"We arrived at 1:57 to find a heavy fire condition. In the rear of three structures, three structures were fully involved at that point," said Gregory.

Gregory says flames spread to a fourth building, engulfing 108, 110, 112 and 114 Grand Street.

Mayor Kathy Sheehan says Department of General Services employees who were nearby emptying garbage bins helped residents evacuate.

"They were able to knock on doors and get people out of these buildings and get them out safely," Sheehan said.

15 residents were displaced. There were no injuries. The fire, under investigation, was brought under control in four hours.

Sheehan says the buildings have to be torn down.