Karen Paul to serve again as Burlington City Council president

The Burlington, Vermont City Council has re-elected its president for a second term.

Councilors were sworn in Monday with three new and two re-elected members on the 12-member board. During the organizational meeting, Ward 5 Democrat Ben Traverse nominated Ward 6 Democrat Karen Paul to again serve as the panel’s president.

“You came into this role a year ago with the unanimous support of our colleagues and I firmly believe you have followed through on the trust that was placed in you a year ago.”

There were no other nominations and Paul was elected unanimously.

“My commitment to each of you remains as it was last year. I will do my very best to honor the perspective that you bring to this work, to exhibit fairness, transparency and to always be responsive to each one of you.”

Democrats now have a majority of seats on the council.