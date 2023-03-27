© 2023
Police: Man in custody after Albany Med lockdown

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Jim Levulis
Published March 27, 2023 at 8:43 PM EDT
File: Albany Medical Center

Albany Police say a man is in custody after Albany Medical Center was locked down as police investigated a report that a person at the hospital campus may have had a handgun.

Police announced the lockdown around 3:30 p.m. Monday. Nearly 4 hours later, police said a 61-year-old man from Colonie was in custody. Police spokesperson Steve Smith says the man, whose mother is a patient at the hospital, barricaded himself in his mother’s room with a BB gun. Smith says law enforcement used a flash bang device outside the hospital building. Smith says the man and his mother were being medically evaluated Monday night. Police continue to investigate the incident.

Albany Med said patients and staff were safe and overnight staff were reporting for work. A hospital spokesperson said the lockdown ended Monday night.

Jim Levulis
Jim is WAMC’s Associate News Director and hosts WAMC's flagship news programs: Midday Magazine, Northeast Report and Northeast Report Late Edition. Email: jlevulis@wamc.org
