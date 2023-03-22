Two men charged with murder after body found below the Ausable Chasm Bridge

Police have arrested and charged two men with murder after a man’s body was found below the Ausable Chasm Bridge in Keeseville.

Police say the body of 37-year-old Kenneth Darrah of Keeseville was found on the riverbank below the bridge on Monday.

An autopsy determined his death to be due to multiple stab wounds and blunt force trauma.

Police determined that a physical altercation had occurred on the bridge during which Darrah was stabbed and thrown off the bridge.

Michael J. Rougeau, age 48 and Michael A. Nastasia, age 30, of Plattsburgh have been charged with second degree murder. Both are being held at the Essex County Jail without bail.

