White nationalist propaganda surged in New England last year, said ADL

White nationalist propaganda activity surged in New England last year, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

Nearly half the incidents identified by ADL researchers happened in Massachusetts.

The Bay State was second -- behind Texas -- in the number of white supremacist propaganda incidents nationally last year, according to a ranking by the ADL.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Peggy Shukur, ADL New England interim regional director.