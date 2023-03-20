© 2023
News
Midday Magazine

White nationalist propaganda surged in New England last year, said ADL

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published March 20, 2023 at 9:56 AM EDT
Collage-of-2022-propaganda-1280-primary.png
ADL
A collage of white nationalist propaganda from 2022.

Massachusetts had the second most incidents in the country in 2022

White nationalist propaganda activity surged in New England last year, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

Nearly half the incidents identified by ADL researchers happened in Massachusetts.

The Bay State was second -- behind Texas -- in the number of white supremacist propaganda incidents nationally last year, according to a ranking by the ADL.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Peggy Shukur, ADL New England interim regional director.

Paul Tuthill
