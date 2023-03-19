Westchester crash kills five young people

Five young people were killed in a crash early this morning in the Westchester County community of Scarsdale.

According to officials, the victims, ages 8 to 17-years-old, were in a vehicle driven by a 16-year-old boy that ran off the Hutchinson River Parkway, struck a tree, and caught fire.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

A sixth person involved in the crash, a 9-year-old boy, was the only survivor. Authorities said the boy was riding in the rear cargo area of the vehicle and escaped out of the rear of the vehicle. He was brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

All of those killed in the crash were Connecticut residents. Police did not immediately release their names.

An investigation is ongoing.