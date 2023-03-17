PFAS ban moves out of Vermont Senate committee

The Vermont Senate Committee on Health and Welfare has moved legislation to the floor that would ban PFAS and similar chemicals from a number of products.

Senate bill 25 bans the manufacture, sale and distribution in Vermont of 14 chemicals in cosmetic and menstrual products, and of all textiles including clothing, and the installation of artificial turf containing polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS.

PFAS are linked to cancers, thyroid disease and immune diseases.

The bill will now be considered by the full Senate.

