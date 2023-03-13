Plattsburgh mayor provides update on racial bias investigation

The mayor of Plattsburgh has given an update in the investigation into an anonymous complaint about racial bias in the Plattsburgh Police Department.

The anonymous letter alleges that the city’s Provisional Police Chief, Bud York, had made insensitive statements to an African American officer preparing for National Guard deployment to Africa.

Mayor Chris Rosenquest says both people involved in the alleged conversation have been interviewed and “both deny that any insensitive or racially charged comments were made.”

The Democratic mayor adds they have requested more information from the email address but have received no response. The mayor says because the complaint was sent to city officials and the media it may have created a hostile work environment within the police department. While noting that whistleblower policy protects good-faith complaints, the city will investigate the publication of the anonymous complaint and has referred it to the state Attorney General’s office.

