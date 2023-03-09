Anonymous claim of racial harassment at Plattsburgh Police Department to be investigated

The city of Plattsburgh will investigate allegations of racial bias in the Plattsburgh Police Department.

The Mayor’s office called an emergency meeting of the Public Safety Committee Thursday after city officials and the media received an anonymous email Wednesday from an individual who said they are a member of the police department and have witnessed misconduct and harassment. Mayor Chris Rosenquest says the city is taking the allegations seriously and will investigate.

“Certainly the concern for us is just the allegation itself but then also the nature of the anonymity of the allegation as well. We want to ensure that whoever made these allegations can come forward safely without fear of retribution.”

The anonymous allegation specifies Chief Bud York, who is referring all questions to the mayor’s office.

