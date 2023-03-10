Mikaela Shiffrin ties World Cup record for alpine ski wins

Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin won her 86th World Cup race on Friday, tying the record for the most Word Cup wins by any alpine skier.

Shiffrin won the race in Sweden and she also now has a women’s record 20 World Cup wins in Giant Slalom.

In matching Ingemar Stenmark of Sweden’s 34-year record Shiffrin said he had set the standard for ski racing. Stenmark, who retired in 1989, responded that Shiffrin is a better skier with good physical strength and technique.

Shiffrin is a graduate of the Burke Mountain Academy in Vermont, a college preparatory school that specializes in the development of ski racers.

