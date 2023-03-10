© 2023
Disappointed by vote, Lanesborough’s leaders go back to the drawing board on public safety complex

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published March 10, 2023 at 2:55 PM EST
After a special meeting Thursday, Lanesborough, Massachusetts leaders are going back to the drawing board on their plan to build a new public safety complex.

Voters rejected a $6 million proposal to build a new facility for police and EMS services citing concerns about the size and cost of the project.

“I think it's something that needs to be done," said Select board chair John Goerlach, who has been on the body since 2006. "Our ambulance can stay housed with the fire department for now. They don't have all the space they need, but it's working right now. And then the police are OK in the rental space that we have. We thought that it would pass, but we wouldn't get our two thirds. Unfortunately, [we're] disappointed in the overall outcome. But the people spoke again, and it was too much money and they didn't want to support that.”

Goerlach tells WAMC that he doubts the town will be able to have a new proposal in time for town meeting in June, but might hold another special meeting on the subject in the fall.

